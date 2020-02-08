Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a dozen students went on a special field trip with the Pittsburgh Police to see the mummies at Carnegie Science Center.
The Pittsburgh Police took students from Manchester Academic Charter School to see the “Mummies of the World” exhibit.
The Science Center says it’s a great opportunity to get the students interested in science.
The exhibit is the world’s largest collection of mummies, featuring more than more than 40 human and animal mummies plus 85 related artifacts, some of them more than 2,800 years or older.
“Mummies of the World” will be at the Science Center until April 19.
You must log in to post a comment.