MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Crews spent a couple of hours Friday night battling a blaze at a duplex that caught fire on Ruth Street.
Several people were inside, but all made it safely out of the building.
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.
We provided food, clothing, and lodging assistance to 3 adults following a duplex fire in the 100-block of Ruth Street in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.
— Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) February 8, 2020
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
