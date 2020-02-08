pittsburgh fire, pittsburgh news, mt. washington fire, ruth street fire Crews Battle Blaze At Mt. Washington Duplex Fire Overnight – CBS Pittsburgh
MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Crews spent a couple of hours Friday night battling a blaze at a duplex  that caught fire on Ruth Street.

Several people were inside, but all made it safely out of the building.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

 

 

