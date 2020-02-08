Comments
EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are on scene at the Edgewood Towne Center.
911 dispatchers confirmed police and EMS are at Scene 75 at the Edgewood Towne Center.
Police have built a presence at Scene 75 in Edgewood Towne Center. People leaving the building tell me there was a fight inside, havent confirmed anything woth police. #BreakingNews #edgewood pic.twitter.com/hfRSiB2TSa
— KDCal (@CalThePhotog) February 9, 2020
A KDKA photographer on scene says people are reporting a fight inside.
Scene 75 is an indoor entertainment center with attractions like go-kart racing and laser tag.
There is no report of injuries yet.
