  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMLeverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Edgewood, Edgewood Towne Center, Local TV, Scene 75


EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are on scene at the Edgewood Towne Center.

911 dispatchers confirmed police and EMS are at Scene 75 at the Edgewood Towne Center.

A KDKA photographer on scene says people are reporting a fight inside.

Scene 75 is an indoor entertainment center with attractions like go-kart racing and laser tag.

There is no report of injuries yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments