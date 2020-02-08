  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Charlie Batch, John Legend, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Legend and Charlie Batch may need to enter a lookalike contest.

Following Friday’s snowfall in Pittsburgh, the former Steelers QB posted a video to Twitter showing himself having fun out in the snow.

This prompted a response from John Legend, who thought the video might have been of himself.

Perhaps the two need to get together to do a side-by-side comparison.

