PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Legend and Charlie Batch may need to enter a lookalike contest.
Following Friday’s snowfall in Pittsburgh, the former Steelers QB posted a video to Twitter showing himself having fun out in the snow.
This prompted a response from John Legend, who thought the video might have been of himself.
I was speeding past this in my mentions and definitely thought it was me. https://t.co/kFrpmcjzpn
— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 8, 2020
Perhaps the two need to get together to do a side-by-side comparison.
