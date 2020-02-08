PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing robbery charges after a January home invasion.

After a home invasion and robbery, William Howell is facing charges of burglary and robbery.

On January 10th, 2020, Waylynn Howard called 911, reporting that she had been robbed at her home on Westmont Avenue in Carrick.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Howard was laying in bed in her living room when Howell, along with one other male opened the front door to the home.

According to Howard, one of the males was dressed in all black, with the other wearing a red and white hoodie.

Howard stated that the male dressed all in black pointed a gun at her and told her not to move, demanding to know “Where is he at? and “Where is the money at?”

Howard told police that they were referring to her boyfriend, Shaquan Hickman.

He was not home at the time of the incident.

Howard stated that after her cell phone was taken so that she could not make any calls, one of the males went into her purse and took five $100 bills.

The other male was near the front door holding a black gun, that Howard says looked like a Glock.

The males fled the residence at this point.

Pittsburgh Police responded to the 911 call, and Howard showed officers the Facebook pages of the two males who robbed her.

From previous arrests, officers were able to identify the males as Omontay Monroe and William Howell.

Officers then observed a since deleted Facebook Live post in which Monroe was holding several $100 bills while wearing a red and white hoodie.

Howard later informed officers of messages sent on Facebook from the two males.

Howell is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.