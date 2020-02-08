YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly choking a woman in Westmoreland County after an argument broke out about a pet cat walking on the kitchen table.

On Saturday, state police say the incident took place last week on Feb. 2 around 11 a.m. at a home in Youngwood.

When they arrived, they say officers learned the 28-year-old woman and the suspect, 38-year-old Jesse Hassinger, were in an argument about their pet cat walking on the kitchen table.

Police say the victim went to the bathroom, and Hassinger allegedly broke in. That’s when police say the argument became physical, with Hassinger allegedly pulling the victim’s hair before pushing her onto the bed and strangling her.

Hassigner is also accused of punching the woman in the eye, causing bruising.

He was arrested and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. Police say he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11.