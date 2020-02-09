Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Humane Animal Rescue is nursing an emaciated fox with a serious skin infection back to health.
A fox who has severe sarcoptic mange and is emaciated was rescued by a volunteer who brought her into Humane Animal Rescue.
She is currently being treated at Humane Animal Rescue’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and is on an easily digestible diet due to her condition.
When she is more stable, she’ll get a bath to help with the skin irritation.
