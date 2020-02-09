



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a local event center suddenly closing its doors, other area venues are rushing to offer their services to those in need.

Planning a wedding can be stressful, and, with Noah’s Event Venues closing two area locations without warning, many are scrambling to try and find a new venue for their special day.

According to Rebecca Abaray, General Manager of Edgewood Country Club in Churchill, their venue is offering special pricing and discounts to those affected by Noah’s closing.

Treesdale Golf and Country Club in Gibsonia is another local country club reaching out to those in need of a new venue.

“We are so saddened by the closing of Noah’s. Our hearts go out to all of the couples affected,” said Dee Shilling, Private Events Director at Treesdale.

Shilling noted that Treesdale has available dates and are welcoming those affected to reach out to inquire about accommodations.

Related:

Bella Vista Wedding Venue in Avella is offering a 50% discount to all couples affected by the closing of Noah’s with proof of a signed contract.

“We understand how stressful planning a wedding can be, and how devastating it can be to have your venue close last minute,” said Dante Manchester of Bella Vista.

The couples also have the option of touring Pittsburgh’s three rivers while tying the knot. Pittsburgh’s Gateway Clipper fleet is offering a $90 package to any wedding of 100 guests or more, which can be validated by showing a signed contract with Noah’s.

“To all couples dealing with the abrupt closure of the two Pittsburgh locations of Noah’s Event Venues, the Gateway Clipper is here for you!” said Dan Bickerton, Wedding Specialist.

Doubletree – Pittsburgh Cranberry is assisting brides and grooms as well, and they have reportedly already begun to schedule new dates for weddings.

“My team and I are heartbroken for the couples affected by the sudden closure of Noah’s Event Venue and would love to help them still have the wedding of their dreams,” said Kate Knecht, Director of Sales and Marketing at Doubletree.

The Porch at Schenley, The Schenley Park Cafe and Visitor Center along with The Porch at Siena are offering a free lunch consultation to couples who meet with the events manager. Officials there say that there are still available dates open for booking on weekends in spring and summer.

KDKA’s Royce Jones visited the Noah’s in Cranberry to see if a representative could tell us when and if people will get their money back, but KDKA’s crew was asked to leave.