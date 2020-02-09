



PITTSBURGH/CHICAGO (KDKA/CBS) — Severe winter weather has prompted Chicago-area airports to cancel over 400 flights, including departures from and arrivals to Pittsburgh.

CBS Chicago reported Sunday morning that at least 366 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport with average delays of 46 minutes in response to weather concerns. Some flights have even been delayed for more than 3 hours. Midway International Airport has canceled 78 flights and has a shorter delay than O’Hare of 15 minutes.

Here is a list of the departures from Pittsburgh International Airport to Chicago airports that have been canceled or delayed:

Southwest 5434 flight to Midway International Airport scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

American Airlines 3084 flight to O’Hare International Airport scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

American Airlines 2856 flight to O’Hare International Airport scheduled for 6:21 p.m.

Here is a list of the arrivals from Chicago airports to Pittsburgh International Airport that have been canceled or delayed:

American Airlines 3084 flight from O’Hare International Airport scheduled for 2:40 p.m.

Southwest 5514 flight from Midway International Airport scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

American Airlines 1173 flight from O’Hare International Airport scheduled for 9:14 p.m.

You can see the latest updates to flight arrivals and departures via the Pittsburgh International Airport’s website.