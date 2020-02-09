PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is waking up a little warmer than yesterday with a few flakes around.

The next weather-maker arrives tonight with all snow around 6:00 p.m. before switching to a light mix and then all to rain around midnight. Temperatures warm up through the day reaching the high at midnight, and tomorrow morning it will be in the 40s.

Rain ends tomorrow during the late morning and early afternoon. On Tuesday, the highs will be in the 40s, but the morning will be right around freezing, so watch for slick spots.

Right Now – Mostly Cloudy 29° = F

Today –Snow to rain 42° = P

Tonight – Rain 42°= n

Tomorrow AM – Rain showers 42° = M

Tomorrow PM – Mostly Cloudy 32° = e