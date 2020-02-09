  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed a person who was walking home in Sheraden.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Police said the male suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of Hammond Avenue and asked him to hand over what he had.

The victim’s cell phone was taken by the suspects, police say.

The suspects were wearing dark hoodies.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

