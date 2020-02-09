PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young girl is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Beltzhoover.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of E. Warrington Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Zone 3 officers arrived and cleared the home for a possible shooter.

Officers were alerted to a juvenile female with a single gunshot wound to the neck lying in a bed.

Pittsburgh EMS determined that the female was deceased.

There were no other injuries in the home.

Violent Crime Unit and the Crime Scene Unit arrived to process the scene.

Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details