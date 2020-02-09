  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMJoel Osteen
    06:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    07:00 AMKDKA-TV News This Morning Sunday - 7AM
    08:00 AMKDKA-TV News This Morning Sunday - 8AM
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allentown, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Shooting, Warrington Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young girl is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Beltzhoover.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of E. Warrington Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Zone 3 officers arrived and cleared the home for a possible shooter.

Officers were alerted to a juvenile female with a single gunshot wound to the neck lying in a bed.

Pittsburgh EMS determined that the female was deceased.

There were no other injuries in the home.

Violent Crime Unit and the Crime Scene Unit arrived to process the scene.

Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments