



MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Ringgold School District announced that it is closed again on Monday due to additional threats of violence.

In a Facebook post by the superintendent Megan Marie Van Fossan, the district said Monday will be a flexible instruction day.

Over the weekend, administrators and district police officers were alerted to more threats of violence, the district said.

An investigation is underway.

The district was closed on Friday due to a threat at the middle school.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of the Ringgold School District, and we take these incidents very seriously,” the district said on Facebook. “Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe campus. As our investigation continues, we will determine any ongoing credibility of threats and follow the recommendations of the Ringgold School Police and local municipal agencies, in accordance with Ringgold School District policy.”

The district is urgent parents and guardians to continue to speak to their children about the importance of school safety.