PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly hired a new wide receivers coach.

Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia reports Bryan McClendon is expected to join the Steelers’ staff as a receivers coach.

So to recap…the three assistants expected to leave Carolina are all taking solid jobs.

Bryan McClendon gets a crack at the NFL with the Steelers.

Same with Thomas Brown in LA.

John Scott gets a $200k raise AND a multi-year contract at Penn State.

All hard to turn down.

— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) February 9, 2020