PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly hired a new wide receivers coach.
Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia reports Bryan McClendon is expected to join the Steelers’ staff as a receivers coach.
So to recap…the three assistants expected to leave Carolina are all taking solid jobs.
Bryan McClendon gets a crack at the NFL with the Steelers.
Same with Thomas Brown in LA.
John Scott gets a $200k raise AND a multi-year contract at Penn State.
All hard to turn down.
— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) February 9, 2020
McClendon is the WR coach at South Carolina, where he has been since 2016
The Steelers named Ray Sherman interim receivers coach after late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died during training camp.
