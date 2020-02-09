  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Wide Receivers Coach


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly hired a new wide receivers coach.

Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia reports Bryan McClendon is expected to join the Steelers’ staff as a receivers coach.

McClendon is the WR coach at South Carolina, where he has been since 2016

The Steelers named Ray Sherman interim receivers coach after late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died during training camp.

Comments