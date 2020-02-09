  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMJoel Osteen
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:150th Anniversary, National Weather Service


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has existed for 150 years, providing the latest forecast analytics to stations across the nation.

“As we celebrate our 150th Anniversary, and NOAA its 50th, we have much to document, collect, preserve, and share, along with our partners in the Weather Enterprise and the academic, research, and technology communities who have helped us along the way,” said Dr. Louis W. Uccellini, Director of the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has nearly 200 locations, one of which covers weather in the Pittsburgh region.

Comments