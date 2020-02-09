PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks did not win his third Oscar.
On Sunday, Hanks came up short at the awards show.
He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Brad Pitt won for his role in “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.”
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is based on the real-life story of how Fred Rogers affected the life of a cynical journalist who was assigned to write a piece about him.
Part of the movie was filmed in Pittsburgh
Hanks did such a fantastic job that Mister Rogers’ wife Joanne complimented the way Hanks brought her husband’s legacy to life.
“I loved it,” she said of the movie. “I think Tom is a genius, almost.”
You can check out the full list of Oscar winners at CBS News.
