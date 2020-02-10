



BLETZHOOVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A family is grieving after their 3 year old child was shot and killed over the weekend. Now they are remembering the light she brought to their lives.

“She was an angel to everybody. When you see her it was like ‘oh my gosh, who is this baby with fuzzy socks, tulle pants, and beads with tulle in her hair,'” said George Logan.

Logan is the cousin of 3-year-old Chassity Clancy and tells KDKA there’s no denying Chassity knew she was the family’s princess.

“I was her pastor as well and Chassity would not be quiet in church unless I held her and preached at the same time,” Logan said.

It’s those moments this family will miss after Chassity was shot and killed over the weekend in Beltzhoover. It happened at her babysitter’s home.

Marlin Pritchard who is now charged with homicide tells police, “This is my fault.”

Pritchard told investigators he was sleeping next to the girl and another child in the home in the Belthoover neighborhood and had a pistol-grip shotgun under his pillow pointed in the direction of the children, authorities said in the criminal complaint.

Police say Pritchard is a convicted felon not allowed to have a gun.

KDKA spoke to Chassity’s mother who said she trusted Pritchard and his wife with her children.

“I just don’t know what to say. Chassity was our baby, it was a traumatic loss, a shocking loss, but God is good and God is going to see us through it all,” Logan said.

Chassity’s mother said she does not believe this was an accident and doesn’t agree with Pritchard’s account of what happened.

As the family works to plan funeral arrangements, Pittsburgh Police are still investigating.