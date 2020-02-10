



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bill Cowher continues to rack up accolades for his time and service in the Pittsburgh area.

Just weeks after being announced as a 2020 Pro Football Hall Of Fame inductee, Cowher will also be taking home an award named after his former boss.

The Steelers announced Monday that Cowher will be receiving the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador’s Award during the 2020 Ireland Fund Pittsburgh Dinner Gala at Heinz Field on March 17th.

Cowher is the first to receive the Ambassador’s Award which is given to those who reflect Mr. Rooney’s leadership, love of Pittsburgh and contribution to the community.

In addition, the gala will also award Bill Strickland, Founder and CEO of the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, the Ireland Funds Community Impact Award. That honor is given to a leader who has produced successful organizational initiatives in response to a significant contemporary problem.

In 1976, Dan Rooney, the former US Ambassador to Ireland and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team, along with fellow Pittsburgh businessman Anthony J.F. O’Reilly, created what was then The Ireland Fund. With a trinity of goals – peace, culture and charity – The Ireland Fund appealed for support for Ireland and its people from all Americans, but especially those of Irish descent. Over the following decade, The Ireland Fund formed a thriving fundraising network of chapters in cities across the U.S. including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington D.C.

The gala will take place in the UPMC Club Lounge at Heinz Field on March 17th. For ticket information, patrons are asked to call the Ireland Fund Pittsburgh office at 412-207-0760.