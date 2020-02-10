CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Brenda Groh’s life has already seen tragedy.

“I lost my only child 21 years ago in a car accident, so my love has gone to my dogs,” she said.

Now, an unspeakable act of animal cruelty has her heart hurting once again.

“This has been a nightmare for me,” she said.

Rambo, a tough name for a tiny but sweet dog, escaped her backyard last Wednesday.

“I guess he wanted an adventure and escaped through a little hole in my fence, a small little opening,” she recalled. “We were within 15 minutes looking for him.”

Their search came up empty. Groh searched frantically for any good news but there was none to be found.

“A young woman called me and said she found him in her yard,” she said.

Rambo was discovered not far from Groh’s house on Fairview Avenue and she was shocked at what she found when she went to get him.

“When I got to him he was covered in brambles, jaggers, bleeding from his face,” she said.

The 8-pound Yorkie was fighting for its life.

He was rushed to a local veterinary clinic but by the time they arrived, it was already too late. He suffered catastrophic injuries.

His canines were kicked through the roof of his mouth, his nose was fractured and his snout was crushed.

The vets had no choice but to put the dog out of its misery.

They also realized this was no accident.

“His first indication was Rambo was kicked and stomped in the head,” Groh said. “I don’t know why.”

Police are now searching for those responsible for this act of cruelty. Groh says every living creature in the house is broken-hearted, including her other dog Cooper.

“He’s been so sad, he doesn’t want to eat, he doesn’t want to do anything,” she said.

Groh wants whoever did this to Rambo needs captured and brought to justice.

“There’s more evil in this world than I can imagine.”