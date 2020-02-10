



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four of the people allegedly involved in a fight at the McDonald’s on Wood Street downtown last November appeared in court Monday.

Both Kaniya Martin and Atiya Rosser’s preliminary hearings were continued.

Alicia Johnson and Sharondia Lett both waived their case to court.

A total of six people, including two McDonald’s workers, are accused of attacking Marc Conn and his fiancée. Police said Conn was left paralyzed after he was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Police say surveillance video shows an argument staring between an unknown male and Conn, along with his longtime girlfriend, Billie Jo Goldsworthy, inside the McDonald’s.

When Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, the criminal complaint says two McDonald’s employees identified as Roneese Davis and Martin intervened and could be seen pushing and punching Goldsworthy, who police say appeared to be pushing back.

Police said Goldsworthy continued to argue with employees and customers outside. She was then allegedly pepper-sprayed by Rosser. Police say Johnson then dragged Goldsworthy to the ground by her hair. While she was down, police say Lett struck her in the face.

The video shows Conn on the phone, and police say he was trying to call 911.

When Conn tried to assist his girlfriend and break up the fight, he was also attacked and knocked unconscious.

Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once into the back of the head, causing Conn to fall face-first onto the pavement.