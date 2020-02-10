



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Valentine’s Day may be a day to celebrate relationships, but Galentine’s Day is all about friends.

Designer Joe Mineo of Joe Mineo Creative stopped by Pittsburgh Today Live to talk about ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with the friends that matter most.

Galentines Day is “not so even so much about friends that are maybe not in relationships, but just enjoying each other because those relationships are so special,” said Mineo.

Mineo showed different creative ways to celebrate friendships with treats and decorations.

First is the cookie cream torte, made up of three large cookies that have been cut out and layered with buttercream and decorated with white chocolate and fresh flowers from local bakery Bella Christie & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique.

Monroe also showed off the cupcakes and chocolate-covered cherries.

Custom stationary also makes for a creative gift for loved ones.

