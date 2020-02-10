  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looks like Pittsburgh is a part of the Rhythm Nation.

Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer.

The tour dates were announced this morning.

She’ll be in Pittsburgh on July 10.

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday at noon.

Then, they will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon.

Visit PPG Paints Arena’s website at this link for more information.

