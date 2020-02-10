Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Looks like Pittsburgh is a part of the Rhythm Nation.
Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer.
The tour dates were announced this morning.
She’ll be in Pittsburgh on July 10.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @JanetJackson is heading out on the Black Diamond World Tour here on Friday, July 10th!
Presales start 2/11 at 12pm
Get more info here: https://t.co/lojddTlhjf” pic.twitter.com/h344fIIxld
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 10, 2020
Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday at noon.
Then, they will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 13, at noon.
Visit PPG Paints Arena’s website at this link for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.