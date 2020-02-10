  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Academy Awards, Jeff Goldblum, Joe Manganiello, Local TV, Michael Keaton, Oscars, Pittsburgh News, social media, Trending

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “You can take the boys out of Pittsburgh…”

Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, a group of three actors did just that.

“You can take the boys out of Pittsburgh…” wrote Manganiello, on Twitter.

He didn’t have to say it, but the obvious follow-up is that the Pittsburgh clearly has not been taken out of this group.

Michael Keaton, Jeff Goldblum, and Joe Manganiello posed together for a picture at an Oscars’ after-party.

They never seem to forget where they came from.

Comments