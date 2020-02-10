  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “You can take the boys out of Pittsburgh…”

Sunday night at The 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, a group of three actors did just that.

He didn’t have to say it, but the obvious follow-up is that the Pittsburgh clearly has not been taken out of this group.

Michael Keaton, Jeff Goldblum, and Joe Mangianello posed together for a picture on the red carpet.

They never seem to forget where they came from.

