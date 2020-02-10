



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins Rookie Defenseman John Marino is set for surgery Monday after taking a puck to the face last week.

Initial reports were that Marino, who took a deflected slapshot off the stick of Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, was going to be ok. A day later, it was reported that the rookie had multiple broken bones in his cheek and would need surgery.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed to reporters Monday afternoon that Marino was set for surgery. It is believed to not be season ending, but there is no timetable for his return.

“Coach Sullivan: “John Marino saw our doctors today. He is going to have surgery this afternoon.” There is no timetable on a recovery period at this time.”

Marino was putting together a Calder Trophy performance before the puck to the face. In 51 games, Marino has five goals and 20 points, while holding a +/- of +14.

The Pens are back in action Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena for another matchup with the Lightning. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.