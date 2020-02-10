PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has set the scene for numerous blockbuster films.

They involve elaborate sets that shut down city streets, they attract celebrity names like Tom Hanks and Jason Mamoa, they have big budgets and bring in big dollars at the box office.

But there’s another side to the city’s vibrant film culture.

There are several production companies in Western Pennsylvania producing their own bodies of work.

One of them is KVT Productions.

Its new feature-length film, ‘Body Farm’ just secured a distribution deal to stream the movie on Amazon Prime, DirectTV, iTunes, and other streaming channels. It’s also won numerous awards at film festivals all over the country.

All on a budget of about $35,000.

“It’s a very rich history obviously,” Co-director and Actor Brandon Keenan told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “Horror films are big in the city of Pittsburgh, but we have so many talented people here, that you don’t realize how many people there are until you work on a project like ours.”

Brandon and his partner, Nicholas LaMantia utilized local talent, local crews, and local venues for their scenes, even going “on-location” in Brandon’s basement.

The office of Brandon’s home serves as the production’s home base, with the editing suites and sound equipment used to bring ‘Body Farm’ to life.

The movie is part horror-part psychological thriller.

“I wrote the script, and then I went to Nick with the script, and he re-wrote parts of it to make it fit into our budget, and the film is about a group of filmmakers that go and decide they want to do a documentary about a Body Farm,” explained Keenan.

“It’s surreal,” said LaMantia of the festival recognition and distribution deals. “I’ve been doing this about 15 years. I directed some short films, some commercials for Brandon’s company, and when he came to me to direct this, I’m like ‘Sure, I’ll take on another hat.’”

“Ultimately it’s about the audience and what they think of it, and we’re excited to see what everyone thinks,” said Keenan.

Both filmmakers have been active in the Pittsburgh film community for over a decade, but this is their first independently-produced feature film.

They will celebrate the announcement of their digital streaming deal with a theatrical screening on February 22nd at 7pm at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin. More screening and ticketing information will be announced soon.