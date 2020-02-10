



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — After being suspended indefinitely, Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to be reinstated by the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the expectation is assuming he’s completed what was asked of him, including counseling, he will be back in the league.

The expectation is that #Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett will be reinstated, sources have said, provided he completed the back end of all that was required — including counseling. No firm word from the NFL on when he’s officially back, though nothing is said to be coming today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Garrett was suspended following the Steelers-Browns matchup that ended with a brawl.

The Browns took the week 11 matchup 21-7 but the game-ending brawl stole the headlines, with 33 players fined and/or disciplined.

One of the suspended players was Steelers’ center Maurkice Pouncey.

Pouncey appealed his initial three-game suspension, which was reduced to two games. Garrett’s indefinite suspension was upheld.

Rapoport’s report says there is no confirmed date for when the NFL will announce his reinstatement.