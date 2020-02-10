Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you watch the TV show “COPS” tonight, some places may look familiar to you.
Pittsburgh Police Officers will be featured on the “COPS” episode that airs at 10 p.m. Monday night on the Paramount Network.
Behind the scenes of @CopsTV’s new episode airing tonight.
📺: Paramount Network
⏰: 10/9c https://t.co/vWo1vv1Kpy pic.twitter.com/7KZ48OckIB
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 10, 2020
On Twitter, Pittsburgh Police shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, which is unscripted and filmed on location with law enforcement officers.
So, Pittsburgh: Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
