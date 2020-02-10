Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain is expected to fall steadily through the morning hours for most of Western Pennsylvania.
Light rain showers will be around for the morning commute as an area of low pressure slides by.
It appears that a cold front will move through this afternoon, moving from the north to the south, and once it does, the rest of the night should be dry.
Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday at this point, with some rain showers possible along and south of Interstate-70.
