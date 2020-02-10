  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, Weather Forecast


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain is expected to fall steadily through the morning hours for most of Western Pennsylvania.

Light rain showers will be around for the morning commute as an area of low pressure slides by.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

It appears that a cold front will move through this afternoon, moving from the north to the south, and once it does, the rest of the night should be dry.

Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday at this point, with some rain showers possible along and south of Interstate-70.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments