Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people charged in an attack that left a man paralyzed are due back in court Monday.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled Monday for four people charged in an attack outside a downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s location in November.
The attack left 62-year-old Marc Conn paralyzed.
