



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the sixth day of Cheron Shelton’s trial, the Commonwealth has rested its case.

Shelton sat silently in the courtroom as the jury looked at several gruesome autopsy photos.

#BREAKING: On Day 6 of Cheron Shelton’s trial, the commonwealth rests its case. Prosecutors called 3 witnesses to the stand. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jmKNVCRpl0 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 10, 2020

Almost immediately after the prosecution rested its case, the defense filed a motion with the judge, arguing that the commonwealth didn’t reach their burden of proof.

The judge denied the request within seconds and now the case turns over to the defense.

Defense attorney Randall McKinney cross-examined two of the three witnesses who appeared the courtroom Monday — an FBI special agent who testified to cell phone records, and another witness who helped process the crime scene back in March 2016.

The defense team did not cross examine Dr. Jessica Dwyer, the medical examiner who showed the jury disturbing autopsy photos for twp of the five victims, including the one female victim who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

The doctor told the courtroom that Channetta Powell was pregnant with a baby boy, in her 3rd trimester, and said that the baby died because someone shot her 2 times in the head.

The defense tried to sew doubt into the jurors’ minds, saying the cell phone records didn’t definitively put Chelton at the crime scene.

#BREAKING: At 11:15 AM on Day 6, the defense rests its case as well. The defense called Cheron Shelton’s mother to the stand. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SuCvr6i7z8 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 10, 2020

The jury will now decide if Shelton is innocent or guilty of first degree murder or third degree murder.

Shelton’s mother was called to the stand before the defense rests its case as well at 11:15 a.m.

Shelton is the lone defendant in the case.

Related:

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller will have more details on KDKA News.