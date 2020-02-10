



MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Ringgold School District announced that it is closed again on Monday due to additional threats of violence.

In a Facebook post by the superintendent Megan Marie Van Fossan, the district said Monday will be a flexible instruction day.

Over the weekend, administrators and district police officers were alerted to more threats of violence through Safe2Say, the district said.

An investigation is underway.

The district was closed on Friday due to a threat at the middle school.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is the top priority of the Ringgold School District, and we take these incidents very seriously,” the district said on Facebook. “Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe campus. As our investigation continues, we will determine any ongoing credibility of threats and follow the recommendations of the Ringgold School Police and local municipal agencies, in accordance with Ringgold School District policy.”

The district is urging parents and guardians to continue to speak to their children about the importance of school safety.

Parents like Jenna Robson expressed their concerns to KDKA. She said late last month her son, sixth grader Brody Hindman, was not able to leave his classroom and the doors were locked.

“Which is good for safety, but it freaked out the kids,” she said. “Which in turn freaked the parents out.”

Robson showed us a letter to parents that said the district had no threats or lockdowns, claiming it was just rumors.

With the last two days being canceled for threats, Robson is concerned for her child’s safety. She wants something more than what she called a generic statement from the district.

“They miss two days of school saying now we’re really worried. It’s really disconcerting,” she said. “They’re not answering any calls. They have a thing on the email saying ‘call us if you have any questions.’ They won’t pick up. They won’t answer. They won’t say anything.”

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office has been called in to help the investigation.

The district has not gotten back for our request for comment.