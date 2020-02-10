Comments
Ringgold School District Closed Friday Due To Threat At Middle School
Ringgold School District Closed Again Due To Threats
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Students in the Ringgold School District will be back in school on Tuesday, February 11.
The district has been closed since Friday due to threats.
RELATED STORIES:
According to the district, Ringgold School Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney are investigating the circumstances of the threats.
The students identified in the threats have been excluded from school.
They also have said they have put in extensive security measures including an increased police presence in the middle and high school.
The district is making crisis workers available to students throughout the day.
You must log in to post a comment.