PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Testimony will continue in the trial of Cheron Shelton, the lone defendant accused of killing five people, including an unborn baby in Wilkinsburg.

The Wilkinsburg mass shooting case could be handed off to the jury before the end of this week.

The second week of testimony is set to begin Monday morning.

The trial was initially expected to last for several weeks.

