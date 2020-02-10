Comments
WHITAKER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was stabbed in the head and neck after a confrontation inside a convenience store in Whitaker.
Allegheny County police say the Whitaker Police requested help responding to a stabbing in the 100 block of Whitaker Street.
According to police, initial reports show that there was a confrontation between two men. One of the men allegedly took out a knife and cut the other man in the head and neck area.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The suspect is on the run, and police say the motive for the assault is unclear at this time.
