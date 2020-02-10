



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Surveillance footage has been released in the murder of a 23-year-old who was walking in Wilkinsburg with a 5-year-old relative when he was shot and killed.

Allegheny County Police are asking the public for help identifying individuals and a suspect vehicle in video released Monday.

Kevin Hall of Pittsburgh was found at the intersection of Laketon Road and Winton Street last week with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police learned the victim was walking with a 5-year-old relative when a white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, approached the victim.

A black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a brown beanie hat exited the vehicle and fired, police say.

The vehicle fled on Laketon Road toward Penn Hills.

The 5-year-old was taken to an area hospital for an injury sustained while the 23-year-old pulled him out of the way of the gunfire, officials say.

Investigators say the man shielded the child from the gunfire, and two people rushed to help the child until paramedics arrived.

Police say if you see these people, you shouldn’t approach. Instead, call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).