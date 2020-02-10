Comments
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – Three people were rushed to the hospital after boulders crashed down on a road in Morgantown.
A rock slide hit a car and a WVU Personal Rapid Transport vehicle. Morgantown Police Department says Mon Boulevard between Eighth Street and Patteson Drive is shut down.
WVU says three taken from the hospital: one from a vehicle and two from the PRT car. The incident happened between the Engineering and Beechurst Stations.
There was no immediate update on anyone’s condition.
