BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a train accident in Blawnox.
KDKA’s Bob Allen reports the driver of a tractor trailer tried to back up across the tracks on Center Avenue, but he couldn’t make it so he went back across and that’s when the end of his rig got caught just as the train was coming.
The train sheared off the back of the tractor trailer and took down wires. Power is out in multiple homes.
Photos appear to also show extensive damage to a building.
No one is hurt.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
