GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is charged with indecent exposure after an incident at a Greensburg restaurant.
Greensburg Police say Eric Trice is wanted on multiple charges, including indecent exposure, open lewdness and corruption of minors.
The charges stem from an incident at a restaurant in Greensburg, police say.
Officers say his last known location was Latrobe, but he no longer lives there. Trice’s friends and family told police he was leaving the state for a business trip.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-834-3800.
