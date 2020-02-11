Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Moon Township Police are investigating reports of vehicle thefts that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Reports of thefts have been made on Meade Drive, Glengarry Drive, and Whispering Woods Drive.
Police are anticipating additional reports and requesting the help of the public.
If you believe you witnessed suspicious activity or possess video that captured suspicious activity, please contact the Moon Township Police Department.
