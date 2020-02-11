Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A local man who killed his estranged girlfriend is scheduled to be executed on March 13.
The Department of Corrections signed Jordan Clemons‘ execution notice on Monday.
He was found guilty of killing Karissa Kunko in 2015 in Washington County and leaving her body in the woods in Mount Pleasant Township.
But Clemons will not be executed anytime soon.
In fact, there have been no executions in Pennsylvania since 1999.
Governor Tom Wolf declared a moratorium in 2015.
