



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Monongahela Wharf is closed until further notice due to flooding.

The 700 parking spaces in the wharf will be out of use and commuters will need to find alternate parking.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is telling commuters that the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza have available additional parking.

A flood advisory is in effect for the Ohio River until February 15th at 10:00 a.m.

The Mon Wharf is closed until further notice right now. It is already flooded and water levels are expected to rise.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/5w1H3U3VWj — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 11, 2020

The Ohio River is expected to rise above 18 feet, due to recent rainfall.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details