PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has now officially been 19 years since Three Rivers Stadium fell to the ground.
One year ago, memories were shared remembering the Pittsburgh stadium that was replaced with Heinz Field in 2001.
Close your eyes … take a deep breath … slowly you can still smell the nachos … there I am in your heart. We’re still together always and forever! #BurghProud #HereWeGo #LetsGoBucs #ThreeRiversStadium pic.twitter.com/m7tOJ3Mo55
— Three Rivers Stadium (@3RiversStadium) February 11, 2019
#OTD in 2001, we said goodbye to an old friend. pic.twitter.com/qzTwAtroMW
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 11, 2019
