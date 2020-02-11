  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Three Rivers Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has now officially been 19 years since Three Rivers Stadium fell to the ground.

One year ago, memories were shared remembering the Pittsburgh stadium that was replaced with Heinz Field in 2001.

 

 

Comments