PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh reportedly will be vetting information from Rudy Giuliani about the Biden family.
According to the Washington Post, Scott Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, will reportedly vet information that Rudy Giuliani has gathered from Ukrainian sources about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
Giuliani claims to have damaging information about the Bidens.
It is unclear why Brady and his team have been chosen for this role.
