  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani, Scott Brady, Ukraine, US Attorney


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh reportedly will be vetting information from Rudy Giuliani about the Biden family.

According to the Washington Post, Scott Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, will reportedly vet information that Rudy Giuliani has gathered from Ukrainian sources about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Giuliani claims to have damaging information about the Bidens.

It is unclear why Brady and his team have been chosen for this role.

 

 

Comments