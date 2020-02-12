Comments
JENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are trying to find whoever shot and killed two cows and one unborn cow in Somerset County.
According to CBS affiliate WTAJ, two cow were shot with a rifle in Jenner Township.
One cow was found dead near Mastillo Road, says WTAJ, and troopers say the pregnant cow walked up to the farmer and cried in pain before falling dead.
The shootings happened sometime between last Friday at 6 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
The cows, both Hereford cows, were valued at a total of $3,800, says WTAJ.
