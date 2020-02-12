PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two adults and one child were struck by a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh police said it responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Officials found three pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Officials said there were no visible injuries. All three were alert and conscious.

The driver remained at the scene.

