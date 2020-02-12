PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents, if you’re looking for a night out for Valentine’s Day, you may want to check out the latest show coming to the Pittsburgh Improv.

Pittsburgh comedian Aaron Kleiber stopped by Pittsburgh Today Live to preview his hilarious new show, “Parent’s Night Out.”

“I got a group of comedians who are all parents, who have been seen at Pittsburgh Improv and Arcade Comedy Theater, and it’s just us complaining about our kids for an hour and a half,” said Kleiber.

Comedians featured in the show are Terry Jones, Leslie Cavala, Andreas O’Rourke, Joey Welsh, Jeff Konkle and Kleiber.

Kleiber occasionally centers his comedy around his family.

“I talk about what I know, and that’s my three kids,” said Kleiber.

Out of Kleiber’s three children, he says he finds that his middle child, Luke, is the one who is most interested in following in his father’s comedic footsteps.

“Parent’s Night Out” plays at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Pittsburgh Improv.