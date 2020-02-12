



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After missing the rest of the regular season following the Browns/Steelers helmet incident, Myles Garrett has been reinstated.

The Browns made the move official Wednesday morning following Garrett’s meeting with the league last week.

“Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster.”

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster Details » https://t.co/BaoqiJeSU6 pic.twitter.com/8OO3ApUV1R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020

Mason Rudolph’s fine is still pending from the situation, where he was involved with Garrett in the post-play scuffle that turned violent.

“One loose end with the Myles Garrett/Mason Rudolph situation: As @MikeGarafolo has mentioned, Rudolph’s appeal of his $50K fine still has not been decided upon because of a backlog of appeals. Garrett’s fate was decided today, Rudolph’s wallet waits.”

One loose end with the Myles Garrett/Mason Rudolph situation: As @MikeGarafolo has mentioned, Rudolph’s appeal of his $50K fine still has not been decided upon because of a backlog of appeals. Garrett’s fate was decided today, Rudolph’s wallet waits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2020

Garrett lost over $1 million for swinging Mason Rudolph’s helmet at his own head between fines and lost pay from missing the final six games of the season.

“$1,185,534.76: Total cost to Myles Garrett for his swing on Mason Rudolph, including lost pay and fine.”