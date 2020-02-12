Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former president of the Delta Foundation who is charged with forgery and impersonating an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy appeared in court Wednesday.
Gary Van Horn is accused of forging the sheriff’s signature so he could put police lights on his car.
He is also accused of forging Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen’s signature.
At his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Van Horn was held for court on all charges.
He served as the president of the Delta Foundation which is the region’s largest LGBTQ organization and is best known as the sponsor of the annual summer Pittsburgh Pride Parade.
Following the filing of the charges in December, the Delta Foundation accepted Van Horn’s offer to resign.
