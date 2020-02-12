



UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — An 89-year-old Fayette County veteran received an incredible surprise.

On Wednesday, Edward Discovich was presented with multiple medals he unknowingly earned while serving.

Discovich was in the United States Army Reserve in the Korean War.

The medals took more than one year to arrive.

“About a year and a half ago, Ed and (wife) Martha needed to downsize and move from their home of 58 years. They were going through paperwork, came across his discharge papers and went to see Madonna (Nicklow),” U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Brian Bensen said in a release. “Madonna told him she never knew he had so many medals, and Ed said, ‘What medals?’”

Bensen helped track down Discovich’s medals with the help of Nicklow, former director of the VA.

Discovich was drafted into the military in 1952 before being discharged in 1954.

Hew worked for Allegheny Power for 30 years.

In retirement, he remained active by doing 50 pushups and situps every day until he was 75 years old, the release said.